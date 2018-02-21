Floyd Mayweather WINS Against Conor McGregor

The highly anticipated match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather has ended with Floyd Mayweather emerging victorious.

Conor McGregor did not go down. The fight was stopped one minute and five seconds into Round 10 by the Ref.

Many boxing fans believed that this fight would never happen. However, after demand from social media users and sports fans alike, the two squared off in the ring.

“This was something that the fans wanted to see,” Mayweather said prior to the fight, according to ESPN. “I spoke to my team and said that the Mayweather-McGregor fight can be the biggest fight in history. That’s what we’re here to turn into reality.”

Before the fight, Mayweather was going in with a record of 49-0, 26 KO’s. This was McGregor’s first boxing match, but his UFC record stands at 21-3, with 18 KO’s.

After this fight, Mayweather remains undefeated.

Earlier in the evening, the match had been delayed due to PPV issues.

ESPN Sports Business Reporter Darren Rovell tweeted out that he heard this could potentially be happening.

In another Tweet, Rovell added, “They had two years to figure this out after delaying Mayweather-Pacquiao for the same reasons. Couldn’t get it done,” referencing the same thing happening in 2015.

The UFC took to their official Twitter page to comment on the situation, writing, “.@UFCFightPass customers: Due to overwhelming traffic you may be experiencing log in issues. This will be resolved shortly.”

Eventually, though, the fight got started with both men winning rounds and throwing hard punches.

Ultimately, Mayweather has come out on top as the night’s big champion.

Photo Credit: Getty / Stephen McCarthy