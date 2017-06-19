Mayweather vs. McGregor: Sylvester Stallone Says Who He’s Backing

The impending fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather has everyone talking. Even legendary actor, and Rocky star, Sylvester Stallone is weighing in.

TMZ caught up with Stallone and asked him who his bet is on.

He said that thinks Conor McGregor has good odds against Floyd Mayweather, and then went on to joke, “Then again, I live my life in fantasy.”

Stallone is, as you can imagine, a huge boxing fan, but what you may not know is that he also is a minority owner in the UFC.

The 70-year-old actor added, “I always have the underdog.”

Connor McGregor doesn’t actually have any professional boxing experience, but he did train in boxing when he was younger.

Currently, the 28-year-old holds the UFC Lightweight Championship, as well as a professional MMA record of 21-3, and his opponent, Mayweather, is unbeaten.

Sly’s good buddy, and Expendables co-star, Arnold Schwarzenegger also spoke briefly with TMZ.

While he didn’t pick a side, he did say, “I’ll be there.”

The former California governor is also a huge boxing fan and frequently attends high-profile fights.

Most recently, he hopped over to England and took in the Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko fight.

Interestingly, Arnold has even been to a couple of Mayweather’s fights in the past.

He also checks out a UFC match now and then and was present at UFC 189 where Conor McGregor fought Chad Mendes.

Mayweather and McGregor are scheduled to fight in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.

