Matthew McConaughey and Mini-Me Kids May Be the World’s Coolest Family

(Photo: Photo: Getty Images/Todd Williamson)

The Sing premiere was a family affair for Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila Alves, their two sons Levi and Livingston and their daughter Vida. All three children walked the red carpet with Mom and Dad for McConaughey's new animated movie, and they stole the show with their adorable matching outfits!

McConaughey and Levi, 8, both wore black tuxedos, while Livingston wore a red tux and Vida a navy blue one. All four wore white flower boutonnieres, while all three kiddos wore the cutest bow ties you've ever seen.

Alves looked beautiful in a black and white polka dot white chiffon gown. She posted a photo to Instagram celebrating the fun night.

In the animated film, McConaughey plays main character and koala Buster Moon, who aims to produce a massive singing contest in a bid to restore a theater to its former glory.

As to why he decided to take on Sing? "I needed to do something my kids could see," McConaughey told E News' Maria Menounos. "I haven't done many of those things. [...] They're very excited." Watch the interview in the video below!

