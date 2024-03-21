Mattel Theme Park Announced, Will Have Barbie, Thomas and Hot Wheels Attractions

Mattel, Inc., in collaboration with Epic Resort Destinations, has announced the development of a second Mattel Adventure Park at a new entertainment resort destination in Bonner Springs, Kansas. According to an official company press release, ground will be broken later this year on the new, family-friendly themed entertainment destination, slated to open in 2026.

The new Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City will offer many of the hotly anticipated attractions of the Mattel Adventure Park Glendale, Arizona, including Hot Wheels roller coasters such as the Hot Wheels™ Bone Shaker®: The Ultimate Ride and the Hot Wheels™ Twin Mill® Racer.

The Hot Wheels Bone Shaker-themed ride features the famous hot rod's skull design, and the double-looping Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer guarantees an exhilarating rush, so fans of all ages will be thrilled.

It is not just about racing enthusiasts with these attractions, but many other Mattel brands are fan favorites, such as Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor™, containing five family-friendly attractions and rides, as well as an indoor play area for children.

The Barbie Beach House™ will also be at Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City, which will feature an interactive retail experience in which fans can create their own customized Barbie sets in the Barbie Dream Closet Experience™, which uses hologram technology to make Barbie come to life. In addition to a Barbie-themed flying theater, the attraction has a restaurant and bar called The Barbie™ Rooftop.

At He-Man vs. Skeletor Laser Tag™, Masters of the Universe™ fans can take on the fate of Eternia in an arena that mimics the famous Castle Grayskull fortress.

Additionally, Mattel Adventure Park will offer 18 holes of mini golf inspired by Magic 8 Ball™, Pictionary™, and other Mattel games, as well as a custom climb UNO™ structure.

"Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City will bring our iconic brands to life with epic roller coasters, family-friendly attractions, an immersive theatre, themed dining, and so much more," said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel. "We are thrilled to expand these themed entertainment destinations and invite new fans to experience the world of Mattel in all-new ways as they create lasting memories with loved ones."

Visit www.matteladventurepark.com for updates and a glimpse of the world-class attractions families can expect to see when the park opens in Kansas City.

Toy and family entertainment company Mattel owns some of the biggest brand portfolios in the world, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox, Monster High, MEGA and Polly Pocket, as well as a number of other popular properties they own or license.