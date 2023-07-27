Polly Pocket Movie Gets Big Update After 'Barbie' Success

Following the success of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Mattel is looking to bring another beloved doll to life on the big screen. Polly Pocket, the micro-dolls that first took the toy world by storm in the early '80s, is set to get the live-action treatment with a film starring Lily Collins and directed by Lena Dunham, and while it seems it may take some time before the live-action movie hits theaters, progress is well underway.



"First of all, they are two of my favorite ladies ever," Robbie Brenner, the head of Mattel Films, told Variety of the film, which will tell the story of a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship. "It's been an amazing collaboration. Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She's incredible. Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial. It's just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it. Hopefully, we'll be making that at some point in the future."



The upcoming Polly Pocket film was first confirmed to be in the works back in June 2021. Deadline reported at the time that Dunham was set to write and direct, with Collins poised to take on the role of the title character as well as produce. Dunham's production company Good Thing Going will also produce. Brenner and Kevin McKeon will oversee the feature for Mattel Films. Sandino Moya-Smith and Winnie Carrillo will lead for MGM. Good Thing Going's Liz Watson and Michael P. Cohen will serve as executive producers.



The movie is based on the beloved Polly Pocket doll, "an iconic franchise that has resonated with children for more than three decades," according to Brenner. First licensed to Bluebird Toys in England, Polly Pocket toys were a global sensation in the early 1980s. Mattel acquired Polly Pocket later in the '80s. The micro-dolls, which were about an inch tall, were paired with tiny plastic cases that opened to form dollhouses. Under Mattel, the dolls became larger and more lifelike.



With Polly Pocket, Mattel will be hoping to capitalize on the success of Barbie, the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starring movie having opened with over $100 million in sales at the domestic box office. Mattel Films is also hoping to make live-action movies of Barney, Thomas and Friends, American Girl, Masters of the Universe, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, and Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots.