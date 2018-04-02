Social Media Reacts to Viral Video of Boy Singing in Walmart

The video of a 10-year-old boy singing his heart out inside a Walmart store in Harrisburg, Illinois has gone viral, raking in more than 11.4 million views on Twitter.

The boy, Mason Ramsey, has become a local sensation in his homestate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the video, filmed March 24, Mason is heard singing a couple of Hank Williams Sr. songs, including “Jambalaya (On The Bayou)” and “Lovesick Blues.”The video posted to Viral Hog has received over 25,000 views, while a shortened version of the video, focusing on Mason’s attempts to mimic Williams’ yodeling, has been watched over 11.6 million times via Twitter.

It turns out that Mason is a little bit of a local celebrity. Last January, BEAVER 100.3 FM reported that a video of him singing Williams songs in another Walmart surfaced on Facebook and quickly got over 160,000 views. The man who filmed that video said the boy lives with his grandparents in Golconda, Illinois.

Mason later visited BEAVER 100.3 FM’s studio to sing “Hey Good Lookin’” and “Jambalaya.” He also sang “Jambalaya” when one of the BEAVER DJs spotted him in another Walmart and offered to give him candy in exchange for a song.

Mason also performed at the 27th annual Kentucky Opry in January 2015. He even won the Beginner Division after belting out “Your Cheatin’ Heart”!

He also showed off his skills at the Kentucky Opry in July 2016.

Here is how social media reacted to Mason’s singing. Some people liked it, others were not so impressed. Whatever the case, it will only be a matter of time until America sees Mason on American Idol or The Voice.

Me: which aisle can i find light bulbs? Walmart employee: pic.twitter.com/bwiWQAsz6O — David (@dumbassvegan) March 27, 2018



I need him by my bed side to wake me up in the morning — davidh818 (@DavidHalajyan1) March 30, 2018



When he yodeled 🎵DaaAaaAAAAAAADDy🎵…. i felt that one pic.twitter.com/iHTYKi5A3J — hola putitos (@k__bron) March 29, 2018



Here y’all go… send this to your mans the next time you want attention pic.twitter.com/KcM5uWk2Lr — ash_mej (@AshleyMejido) March 29, 2018

Someone made a crossover, with Charli XCX’s “Dreamer.”

Dreamer X Walmart Kid pic.twitter.com/J7GuKAGerY — leon (@slaymerexha) March 31, 2018

There is some hope Ellen DeGeneres hears about him too.

This is my son Mason Ramsey he just wants to sing a little song for you guys. please help him go viral i want him to meet Ellen pic.twitter.com/DcLlmVFIrP — donnie donk (@ka5sh) March 31, 2018

Photo credit: Screenshot/ Viral Hog