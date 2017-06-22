Married Social Studies Teacher Arrested For Sexual Relationship With Student

A married teacher in Kentucky is coming under fire after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student. The teacher, 27-year-old Lindsey Jarvis, was arrested by the Lexington Police on Monday.

Jarvis was working as a social studies teacher at Woodford County Middle School. She allegedly carried on a romantic relationship with the underage boy. The teenage victim told the police that he slept with Jarvis and had evidence on his cellphone to backup his claim that he and the teacher were in a relationship.

When Jarvis was arrested, she was indicted on charges of sodomizing a victim in May of 2016 and having sex with him a month later, according to New York Post. She was also charged with rape and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Jarvis pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape on Monday.

In the past, Lindsey Jarvis worked as a teacher’s aide at Veterans Park Elementary School.

Jarvis resigned from her position at Woodford County Middle School on Friday, on the same day she was arrested. She worked there from August of 2013 to June of 2016.

Veterans Park school spokesperson Lisa Deffendall released a statement regarding the issue.

“While we cannot comment on individual personnel issues, we can assure families and community members that we are aware of the matter. Our personnel protocols in a case like this would call for placing an employee on administrative leave pending resolution,” Deffendall said.

The police have not clarified which school the student attended.

“It’s possible that the unlawful transactions happened to two separate counties,” Detective Steve Sparkman with the Versailles Police Department said, according to WTVQ.

Jarvis is due in Fayette County court against in July and in Woodford County court in August.

Currently, Jarvis is out on bail and has been ordered by a judge to avoid any contact with the teenage victim.