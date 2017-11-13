NFL Player Reveals He Played Hours After Experiencing Family Tragedy

🙏🏾👼🏾 A post shared by Marquise Goodwin (@marquisegoodwin) on Nov 12, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin played through an immeasurable amount of pain during Sunday’s game.

The NFL player revealed that he and his wife lost their baby boy just hours before he took the field in a matchup against the New York Giants.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Goodwin shared the news in an emotional Instagram post, along with a photo of his baby’s small hand resting on his father’s finger.

“I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for [wife Morgan Goodwin] & myself throughout this pregnancy,” Goodwin began. “Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to primarily deliver him early this morning around 4 a.m.”

“Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she was endured is unbelievable,” he continued.

The athlete concluded the post by asking for prayers: “Please pray for the Goodwin family.”

Just hours after losing their child, Goodwin suited up to play a home game against the Giants, where he caught an 83-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

He was visibly emotional in the end zone, pointing to the sky and putting his hands in a prayer position while his teammates gathered around him.

C.J. going DEEP to @flashg88dwin for the TD! 83 yards to the 🏡 #NYGvsSF pic.twitter.com/snZKzSwVJB — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 12, 2017

At the time, fans and commentators thought he was just happy to score for the team after receiving a penalty on the previous play. Now, it’s clear he was sending love to his little one and that his teammates were offering up their support.

Goodwin helped the 49ers earn their first win of the season, putting their record at 1-9.

Photo credit: San Francisco 49ers