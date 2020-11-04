Marco Rubio's Unintentional 'Blue Wave' Tweet Is Getting Mocked

On Tuesday, Sen. Marco Rubio posted a political metaphor that missed the mark and critics are still poking fun at him for it. In a tweet about Republican voter turn-out, Rubio used a GIF of an ocean wave cresting over the camera. However, to most viewers, this seemed at first glance to indicate an overwhelming Democrat victory.

"In 2016 Republicans ended with a 0.6% turnout advantage in #Florida," Rubio tweeted alongside the GIF. "Just wait until you see what it is this time." The image showed startling clear blue ocean water, which reminded viewers of the widely used metaphor of a "blue wave" to indicate increased Democrat turnout in the 2020 presidential election. Rubio may have meant it as a "red wave" or a "red tide" — a metaphor that many critics found unsavory — but either way that did not come across in his post.

In 2016 Republicans ended with a 0.6% turnout advantage in #Florida Just wait until you see what it is this time pic.twitter.com/UvQ4ZgyfRT — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 3, 2020

According to the latest update from CBS News, President Donald Trump is the projected winner in the state of Florida, with 96 percent of the state's votes now accounted for. Trump has 51.2 percent of those votes, while former Vice President Joe Biden has 47.8 percent. However, there are widespread concerns about the voting process in Florida, which The Washington Post reports were the victim of "modern voter suppression."

Regardless, Twitter looked away from the polls and the developing results on Tuesday to poke fun at Rubio and his mixed metaphors. Here is a look at the responses he got.