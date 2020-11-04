Twitter Is Seriously Impressed With CNN Anchor John King's Nonstop Election Night Coverage

Plenty of eyes may have been on the polling numbers as votes started to be counted Tuesday night, but the eyes of plenty of social media users were also watching CNN's, John King. Acting as CNN's chief national correspondent, King wowed the Twitter crowd throughout Tuesday, and into the early hours of Wednesday, with his non-stop coverage of the election.

While many Americans spent the evening stress eating and doomscrolling, King seemed more than prepared to tackle the election, dubbed by many as the most important election in their lifetime. Throughout the evening, King was seen handling the network's "magic wall," an impressive touchscreen map of the presidential election results, and providing fast-talking updates on the race's status. He was so in the groove that he even proclaimed on multiple occasions how much "fun" he was having, something that many Americans likely couldn’t relate to.

King’s Election Night quickly became a social media talking point as the night wore on and weary voters grew even more impatient to learn the results, which likely will not be known for several more days. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about King and his magic wall.