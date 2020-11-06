Marco Rubio Shares Cryptic Tweet About Villains, 'Crooked Talk' Following Donald Trump's Election Comments

Marco Rubio recently shared a cryptic tweet about villains and "crooked talk," following Donald Trump's controversial election comments. The Florida GOP senator took to Twitter to tweet out a verse from the Biblical book of Proverbs, which is not uncommon, as Rubio tends to tweet a Bible verse at least once a day. This particular verse, however, referred to "scoundrels," and those "who deal in crooked talk."

There is no evidence that Rubio's tweet is directly referencing Trump, though it comes after the current U.S. president made baseless claims that mass voter fraud is being carried out during the 2020 election. "If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us," Trump stated during a press conference from The White House on Thursday. "If you count the votes that came in late, we’re looking at them very strongly."

Scoundrels, villains, are they who deal in crooked talk. Proverbs 6:12 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 6, 2020

Shortly after posting the Bible verse, Rubio issued a statement regarding his position on the election. "Faith in our election is as important as the outcome," he wrote. "Preserving it requires not allowing the outcome to be decided by either the media or a candidate. Transparently count every legally cast vote & allow courts to decide claims of irregularities or fraud on the basis of evidence."

Rubio followed up on a previous Election day tweet, wherein he wrote, "Taking days to count legally cast votes is NOT fraud. And court challenges to votes cast after the legal voting deadline is NOT suppression." Later Thursday, he added to this with, "If a candidate believes a state is violating election laws they have a right to challenge it in court & produce evidence in support of their claims."

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Rubio has been a fierce proponent of trump for the past four years, but the two men have not always friendly. During the 2016 presidential election, they ran against one another to be the Republican candidate, and both men took swipes at one another. During their time on the campaign trails, Trump hurled a lot of insults at Rubio, including jabs about his height and facial features. Rubio, in turn, publicly blasted Trump's "con" of being a billionaire businessman who "exploited the system forever, and now" is trying to be "the champion of it."