Parkland Student Throws up on Stage During Her March for Our Lives Speech

Parkland student Sam Fuentes at #MarchForOurLives: “I just threw up on international television, and it feels great!” https://t.co/LLGEspkZrV pic.twitter.com/KMLGryvMci — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 24, 2018

Hundreds of thousands of people rallied in Washington D.C. on Saturday for the March for Our Lives pro-gun control event.

Many survivors of the recent Parkland Shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gave speeches at the rally, including Sam Fuentes. Unfortunately she got just a little too excited at one point during her speech and vomited onstage.

“Day in and day out our kids are getting shot up. And the moment we speak up we’re scolded that we are not old enough. It is as if we need permission to ask our friends not to die. Lawmakers and politicians will scream ‘Guns are not the issue,’ but can’t look me in the eye—.”

Fuentes then felt sick and crouched below the podium to throw up. But much to the delight of the crowd, she quickly calmed down and began speaking again.

“I just threw up on international television, and it feels great!” Fuentes exclaimed. “We’re not asking for a ban, we’re asking for compromise. Forget your sides and colors, let’s save one another. Use efficient regulation that doesn’t make any exception. Close the cracks and loopholes with thorough background checks and psychological evaluation. Protect our schools, like we do our other government establishments.

“And one more request,” Fuentes said. “Listen.”

Many supporters watching along at home applauded Fuentes for powering through her nerves to continue to speak.

Oh, sweet girl. I’ve had debate kids throw up from stage fright. It can happen to anybody. #MarchForOurLives — Leslie Crow (@MsCrowSays) March 24, 2018

Sis threw up oh no😭😭 I’d probably throw up because I’m nervous af too #MarchForOurLives — Carly | 5 (@CarlyC_5) March 24, 2018

sis really said one sec to throw up n continue her speech im proud #MarchForOurLivesdc — rucci rei (@reignbadour) March 24, 2018

WHEN YOU THROW UP ON LIVE TV AND KEEP GOING BECAUSE YOU DON’T WANT MORE KIDS TO DIE OF GUN VIOLENCE — taco bell hooks (@ohpegah) March 24, 2018

Just watched a young girl throw up on stage because she is begging for her life. Her friends lives. So scared that she is puking but so brave she did it on national TV. #MarchForOurLives — Blonde Americano™️ (@astrosgirlkel) March 24, 2018

OMG girl just threw up on TV and her sister held her hair and she kept fucking going. These bitches got ovaries, yo. #MarchForOurLives #girlpower #badass #SamFuentes #HappyBirthdayNick — Hardened Democrat 🍩 (@EBlumberg11) March 24, 2018

That was a sober reminder that these are KIDS, and just a month ago she watched her classmates die right in front of her as she dodged bullets in her school. #SamFuentes — MJ (aka Lenny Busker) (@scib0rg) March 24, 2018

