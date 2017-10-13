Mandalay Bay Has New Version of Timeline After Guard Was Shot

The company that runs the Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is disputing the new timeline of events from the October 1 mass shooting set forth by police this week.

The timeline issued by Las Vegas police puts six minutes in between when Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos was shot in the leg by Stephen Paddock and when Paddock opened fire on the music festival on the Vegas strip below — but MGM Resorts claims less time elapsed between Campos’ injury and when Paddock opened fire.

MGM Resorts managers claim they are “confident” that the police’s timeline is “not accurate.”

“We know that shots were being fired at the festival lot at the same time as, or within 40 seconds after, the time Jesus Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio,” the company, which owns Mandalay Bay, said in a statement reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The hotel also said that they believe the 9:59 p.m. time police gave for when Paddock shot Campos in the leg through his hotel room door to be inaccurate. They said an erroneous report was given to investigators by Mandalay Bay “without the benefit of information we now have.”

One element missing from the hotel’s statement? What exact time Campos was shot, as opposed to what time he reported he was shot.

The company did not give a different time that Campos would have been shot if not at 9:59, but instead said it would have occurred “at the same time as” or “within 40 seconds” of Paddock firing on the crowd, where 58 victims were killed and nearly 500 injured during Paddock’s 10-minute shooting rampage.

An assistant sheriff did tell the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that Campos called in the shooting before Paddock opened fire from his hotel room.

The hotel’s new timeline says that Las Vegas Police were already in the hotel for another call “together with armed Mandalay Bay security officers in the building when Campos reported that shots were fired over the radio,” the company’s statement said. Then, “these Metro officers and armed Mandalay Bay security officers immediately responded to the 32nd floor.”

This new timeline conflicts the police’s earlier report that said that officers searched different floors before locating Paddock on the 32nd floor at 10:17 p.m. — two minutes after Paddock stopped shooting. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo also said that police were surprised to encounter a wounded Campos on the 32nd floor.