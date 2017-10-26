Mandalay Bay Resort Writes Letter to Guests With Request

The Las Vegas Mandalay Bay hotel has been at the center of the public eye for the past month after Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival from one of its suites on the 32nd floor — and a hotel executive says its staff is struggling in the aftermath of the mass shooting.

Mandalay Bay president and COO Chuck Bowling penned a letter that every guest will find on their pillow asking guests to offer words of encouragement toward hotel staff.

“If you see an employee at one of our resorts, ask how they are doing, offer a word of encouragement,” Bowling wrote. “If you post to your social channels to let your friends and family know you are in Las Vegas and finding the joy in life, include #VegasStrong.”

Bowling also told guests that a wrap with the words #VegasStrong will be added to the building’s exterior “as a symbol of strength on the Las Vegas strip.”

“Las Vegas has always been a place for you to come for business, for a getaway, for a break, a reunion, a party, a laugh, a good time. While that is harder for us all right now, please know that our incredible team of employees is here for anything you need,” he added.

MGM Resorts International, the company that owns and operates Mandalay Bay, announced that the room Paddock opened fire from will not be rented again.

“This was a terrible tragedy perpetrated by an evil man,” the company told Newsweek in a statement. “We have no intention of renting that room. We’ve been cooperating with law enforcement from the moment this happened, which includes preserving evidence.”

The statement came in an effort to clarify that the hotel was cooperating with law enforcement after a Las Vegas judge ruled that MGM Resorts may not destroy surveillance footage, gambling records, photographs or any other evidence related to the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

This order was handed down in relation to a lawsuit filed on behalf of a woman severely injured in the attack.

“There are so many victims that need answers,” the victim’s attorney, Brian Nettles, said. “This community needs answers. This nation needs answers… This isn’t simply about compensation. This is about answers, it’s about changing the way that we do things in this country, and that these hotels in these events protect their guests.”