Man and Woman Caught Performing ‘Very Inappropriate’ Act on Delta Airlines Flight

A Detroit-bound man and woman aboard a Delta flight joined the “Mile High Club” in an all too public way.

The 48-year-old unidentified woman and the 28-year-old unidentified man were traveling to Detroit to catch connecting flights to Nashville and Miami when they were busted after she was caught performing oral sex on him in their seats, WDIV reported. The two were strangers prior to boarding the flight from Los Angeles to Detroit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Mother Charged With Tying Son to Roof of Vehicle to Hold Pool Down

“The act itself is inappropriate in a public space,” one traveler told the Detroit station.

“There are children,” another passenger added. “There are families. There are seniors. These things should be respected.”

The duo were issued citations and the case has since been handed over to the FBI, who have stated that the incident is still under investigation and that the man and woman could face misdemeanor or felony charges. Charges are expected to be issued sometime soon. Delta has declined to comment on the incident.