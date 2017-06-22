Man Shares Scary Post About Dangers of Grill Brushes

If you’ve ever cleaned your grill with a wire brush, you need to read this ASAP.

One man used Facebook to share a terrifying post about what happened to him after he did just that, writing that he was eating dinner when he felt a sudden pain in his throat.

“On Sunday evening upon eating a hamburger from our grill I felt something abnormal in my burger,” Chester Poole, 63, of Nova Scotia captioned an extreme close-up photo of his throat. “I tried to spit it out and tried to cough up anything that may be there. Upon eating my second bite I felt a needle like pain in my throat.”

Poole wrote that he spent five hours in outpatient care where x-rays confirmed that a stray wire from his grill brush was lodged in his throat. His doctor was able to extract the wire, although Poole learned he was lucky the procedure was a success.

“Our brush is in good shape and I hardly use it,” Poole wrote. “[My doctor] says he gave up his brushes 10 [years] ago because he sees this sort of thing a lot. The thing that was concerning was that he said a lot of times they cannot be found because they imbed themselves in the soft tissue of your throat and that you end up doing more damage by poking around trying to find it to remove. They end up leaving them there and you live with the discomfort. Every time I was swallowing it felt like a needle was in there. Not fun.”

“Since this has happened I have had many people indicate that they have found these in their food and fortunately they discovered it either visually or were able to spit it out before ingesting,” Poole told CountryLiving.com. “The outcome I had was a positive one. It could have resulted in more serious complications if not found or if it had found its way into my digestive track.”

