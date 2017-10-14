Man Sentenced After Hiding Heroin in Bible

A Connecticut man has been sentenced after he tried to hide heroin inside a bible.

Norwalk, Connecticut, resident Christopher Hayes, 41, was arrested in July after authorities responded to a parking lot disturbance. Police said Hayes was in possession of heroin and cocaine when they found him, according to AP.

As they searched his belongings, they found more heroin stashed inside a bible. It fell out from in-between the pages as they shook it.

Hayes plead guilty to possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell. On Thursday, he was sentenced to six months in jail for the crime.

Hayes had been previously sentenced in 2013 to three years of special probation for larceny and other crimes.