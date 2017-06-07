Man Glides Across Entire Pool After Hurling Down Waterslide

The newest viral video sensation is here, and, even though he’s nameless, he is certain to leave his mark on the entire summer. Or at least on most of the world’s water parks.

In a newly circulating video shared by TMZ, a man is seen shooting out of a water slide and sliding across the water so fast that he never submerges. It’s baffling.

He just glides across the water like it’s nothing more than a slippery surface and makes it all the way across to the other side of the pool. His amazing feat doesn’t just stop there, though.

Once he makes it to the far side of the pool, his feet connect with the step and he stands up and walks out of the water.

It’s the most amazing thing you’ll see all week.

It almost seems unreal, but the science behind it is basically the same as the science behind how stones can skip on water.

His speed and the angle of how his body slides out of the tube and into the water made for the perfect circumstances to allow him to glide across seamlessly. It’s also likely that he doesn’t have a dense body weight because otherwise he would have almost immediately sunk.

Once he makes it safely out of the water he claps his hands in celebration of his incredible stunt, and the other people around the pool are clearly blown away by what they’ve just witnessed.

Unfortunately, there will potentially be a large number of people attempting tricks like this at their local water parks this summer but the only thing they’ll succeed at is hurting themselves or someone else. Stay safe, and leave the stunts to the viral video professionals.

