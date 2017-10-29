Man Dressed as Santa Claus Shoots 4 at Halloween Party

A man dressed as Santa Claus opened fire during a Halloween party in Texas Sunday morning, injuring four.

The New York Daily News reports that the suspect reportedly opened fire on a private house party and fled the scene. He was later arrested, but his identity has not been made public.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Mother Shoots Her Two Sons Dead Before Turning Gun on Herself

Austin police spokesperson Det. Lee Knouse said the suspect was “described as being dressed up as Santa Claus” and shared that of the four shot at approximately 6:15 a.m. local time Sunday, one was a male and two were female.

PEOPLE reports that the suspect knew the victims. Of the three shot, a man in his 20s and woman in her 30s were critically injured, another woman in her 30s was seriously injured and sent to Dell Seton Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

More: Michigan Man Accused of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend Who Vanished in September

The authorities state the injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Police said charges are pending against the man and that the motive behind the shooting is not yet clear.