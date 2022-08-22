Man Cuts off His Own Penis After Dreaming About Cutting Meat

A man in Assin Fosum, Ghana woke from a dream into a nightmare earlier this month when he mutilated his own genitals while half asleep. According to a report by GHOne TV (via The Independent), a 42-year-old farmer named Kofi Atta dreamed he was slaughtering a goat. When he woke, he realized he had acted out the dream on himself.

Atta said that the sharp pain of his actions awakened him on Friday, Aug. 12. In his dream, he said that he was slaughtering a goat with the intention of preparing it and cooking up a meal for his family. Through some form of sleepwalking he actually picked up a knife and cut into his own genitalia, wounding himself so badly that he needed to be hospitalized. He told reporters that his penis had been "chopped off," but the extent of his injuries was not confirmed.

Local reporters said that Atta was taken to a hospital where his condition was stabilized, and his injuries were determined to not be non-life-threatening. However, for a full recovery, the farmer will need a surgical procedure at a different facility. He will be transported to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Atta's wife, Adwoa Konadu, was reportedly traveling at the time and arrived home shortly after Atta had awoken from his fugue state. She found him bleeding and rushed to help him before taking him to the hospital. She reportedly used a diaper to staunch the bleeding.

Sadly, Atta now faces the challenge of raising money for his surgery. He spoke to reporters from BBC Pidgin in his local dialect, saying: "Right now I dey hospital for here, all dem dey give me be fluids den some injections but I dey need surgery. I no get money to fuel ambulance wey go carry me go Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for surgery."

"I dey sit inside chair wey I doze off, so as I dey sleep I dream say I dey cut meat wey dey in front of me," Atta added. "I no remember how I carry de knife, even me I dey confused."