The husband who went viral with his wife over a dress photo that spread online because people couldn't decide if it was blue or white is back in the headlines. According to The Daily Mail, Keir Johnston appeared in High Court in Glasgow after being hit with attempted murder charges in March 2022.

The outlet notes that his wife, Grace Johnston, is accusing her husband of "conducting a near 11-year campaign of domestic violence and coercive control" over their relationship. The attempted murder charge comes after Johnston allegedly tried to kill his wife by pinning her down and compressing on her neck.

The couple made waves over the dress back in 2015 after the mother of the bride wore a dress that led to the viral frenzy over why millions saw a black and blue dress, while millions of other people saw a white and gold dress. Now the viral nature has a sad post-note that could land Keir Johnston behind bars.

Johnston's charges also stem from incidents dating back to April 2019 and stretching to March 2022. These include incidents like pushing his wife against a wall, shouting at her before hitting her, threatening to kill her and brandishing a knife toward her.

The 38-year-old is denying all of the charges against him, according to The Daily Mail. He is set to go to trial in 2024, with more revelations that he threatened her with a knife and much more.

The entire turn of events is disheartening, and a far way from Hollywood and the social media posts of celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Kim Kardashian tweeting about the dress. The couple and their family even appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and received a gift of $10,000 by the show and a trip to Grenada, but only after confirming the actual color of the dress as "black and blue."

Some will still likely defend the notion that the dress is white and gold and there is no other way around it. But best to just ignore it and continue to enjoy the viral happenings each day. Next we'll find out that Yanny killed Laurel.