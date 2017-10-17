Man Arrested After Setting Two Police Officers on Fire

A man has been arrested after he murdered a 65-year-old woman and then set two police officers on fire when they came to charge him.

Harvey Raymond Ortberg, 49, doused Sharon Horn with fuel during a disturbance and lit the fuel. When Baxter Springs Police officers Jimmy Hamilton and Justin Butler arrived on the scene, Ortberg then attacked them with fuel and lit it.

A third police officer, Darryl Nadeau, sustained injuries while attempting to extinguish the fire and save his fellow officers, Kansas.com reports.

Ortberg has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted capital murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery and two counts of felony child endangerment in connection to the attacks, according to Cherokee County Sheriff David Gross.

Butler and Nadeau were treated and released from a nearby hospital. Hamilton remains hospitalized.

Ortberg was injured during his attack and has been treated. He is being held on $1 million bail.