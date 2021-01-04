Man Air Fries Hot Dog for 2 Hours, and the Results Are Disastrous

While many Twitter users were focused on the controversial "Bean Dad" over the weekend, there was another viral food-related thread on the social media network that helped kick-off 2021. On Friday, the Twitter user "Kendrick Lobstar" live-tweeted cooking a hot dog in an air fryer for two hours. The result was unsurprisingly terrible, at one point leading to the user's wife and son to leave their home because of an "overwhelming" stink.

The Twitter user randomly tweeted Friday afternoon he planned to air fry a hot dog for 120 minutes and "see what happens." About a half-hour later, he tweeted that his wife was not happy. Twenty minutes into the experiment and the hot dog began splitting open. At 40 minutes in, the dog was being cooked at 400 degrees and was creating an "overwhelming" smell that "increasingly displeased" his wife. Ten minutes later, his wife and son left the home.

After cooking in the air fryer for an hour, the hot dog was already black and clearly inedible, but the Twitter user was undeterred. "Scientists" advised him to let the hot dog and air fryer "cool off" before continuing the experiment. At 80 minutes in, the hot dog created the "worst smell imaginable."