Man Air Fries Hot Dog for 2 Hours, and the Results Are Disastrous
While many Twitter users were focused on the controversial "Bean Dad" over the weekend, there was another viral food-related thread on the social media network that helped kick-off 2021. On Friday, the Twitter user "Kendrick Lobstar" live-tweeted cooking a hot dog in an air fryer for two hours. The result was unsurprisingly terrible, at one point leading to the user's wife and son to leave their home because of an "overwhelming" stink.
The Twitter user randomly tweeted Friday afternoon he planned to air fry a hot dog for 120 minutes and "see what happens." About a half-hour later, he tweeted that his wife was not happy. Twenty minutes into the experiment and the hot dog began splitting open. At 40 minutes in, the dog was being cooked at 400 degrees and was creating an "overwhelming" smell that "increasingly displeased" his wife. Ten minutes later, his wife and son left the home.
After cooking in the air fryer for an hour, the hot dog was already black and clearly inedible, but the Twitter user was undeterred. "Scientists" advised him to let the hot dog and air fryer "cool off" before continuing the experiment. At 80 minutes in, the hot dog created the "worst smell imaginable."
gonna air fry a hotdog for 120 minutes and see what happens— 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021
The Twitter user then grabbed a can of Fire Gone, in case the hot dog burst into flames. At 90 minutes in, the Twitter user got philosophical. "As we pass 90 minutes I think about the mistakes I’ve made, specifically not doing this outside, where it almost surely would not smell as though someone had placed a pig into a heated car for 8-10 weeks," he wrote.prevnext
30 minutes has elapsed, 90 minutes remains. Hotdog will be extracted and examined pic.twitter.com/6woAwc8Bl8— 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021
Incredibly, the Twitter user really took a bite of the monstrosity he created. "It tastes terrible, it’s not even remotely a hotdog anymore, it’s just carbon in the shape of a d—," he wrote. The smell also hung in the air for more than six hours. On Saturday, the Twitter user shared a photo of the hot dog after it was rehydrating and it looked even worse.prevnext
40 minutes at 300° has elapsed, 80 minutes remain. Wife is increasingly displeased and reports the hotdog smell is “overwhelming” pic.twitter.com/lGFBdCCewD— 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021
The Twitter user told Today Food he was inspired to try out the experiment after he noticed there was one hot dog left in a package that no one was interested in eating. So he decided to cook it at 300 degrees for two hours in the air fryer and see what happens. "When no one replied, I knew it was time for science," the user told Today. "I wasn’t planning on a viral tweet thread, I just wanted to air fry a hotdog for two hours. I picked the time and temperature randomly, 2 hours seemed like a long time and 300° seemed like it was low enough not to catch fire or something."prevnext
I’m gonna be honest I don’t think this bad boy is gonna last another 60 minutes without catching fire
guess we’ll see pic.twitter.com/kPnG2hAvqN— 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021
Some other Twitter users started criticizing him for "wasting food," but "Kendrick Lobstar" defended the experiment. He noted it was only one hot dog and he made a donation to his local food pantry after the Twitter thread went viral. " I've since donated a little bit extra to my local food pantry than I usually do, in response to those Tweets and (direct messages) - not because I agree with them, but because it makes them look foolish," he said.prevnext
120 minutes at 300°, and this hotdog has become completely mummified, and smells like fire pic.twitter.com/TCVZ36tn3w— 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021
18 hours of rehydrating and somehow it looks worse pic.twitter.com/1fldjc1t4W— 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 2, 2021