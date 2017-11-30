Note to Self: Always Crop BDSM Kits out of Photos to Your Mom

I took this picture to let my Momma know I found the shirt she got me, but Meghan is too pretty not to post I️t. pic.twitter.com/TpHsKr1qGx — Maison Vallance (@WhiteKidCanJump) November 20, 2017

A Twitter user recently found out the hard way that when you text your mom a cute picture of your significant other, you should maybe crop out the sex toys before you hit send.

Shortly after posting the above photo to Twitter, followers of Maison Vallance clued him in to the fact that he has BDSM ropes hanging up in the background.

One person replied, “I’m going to regret this as soon as I ask, but the ropes…..?”

Almost immediately, Vallance realized the mistake he’d made and quickly tweeted back out to followers.

Ok just realized I sent this to my mom with THE ROPES ATTACHED TO MY HEADBOARD….. https://t.co/qpCdMKawjx — Maison Vallance (@WhiteKidCanJump) November 20, 2017

Upon seeing that he had just realized the grave error he made, many of his followers began hilariously offering suggestion on how could explain the ropes.

One user suggested he tell his mom that “each person places one hand in the rope. It prevents them from rolling over into each other and disrupting sleep. It’s an old hack from the ’60s.”

Another joked, “Tell her it’s a clothesline.”

Luckily for Vallance, it seems as if his mom didn’t even notice the ropes as, he tweeted out a screenshot of his text message threat with her and commented, “Luckily she didn’t click the picture to see the ropes.”

Luckily she didn’t click the picture to see the ropes 😂 pic.twitter.com/jtmp5FNiRl — Maison Vallance (@WhiteKidCanJump) November 21, 2017

Let this be a lesson to you, ladies and gentlemen. Always check your pictures before texting your parents.