Major Update on Bill Clinton’s Condition Amid Health Scare

Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from the UC Irvine Medical Center in California on Sunday following an alarming health scare. Representatives for Clinton told CBS News that he was suffering from an infection, but that it was not COVID-19. Although he is being discharged, he will continue to be monitored by a team of medical experts.

“On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress,” said Dr. Alpesh Amin in a statement on Sunday. Amin is the executive director of hospital medicine at UC Irvine Health, and he noted that Clinton’s white blood cell count is normal. The former president reportedly had a serious fever which has now abated. He is expected to return home to New York to continue his treatment and recovery. For full coverage of Clinton’s illness and updates on his status, visit CBS News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Disclosure: PopCulture. is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.