Hillary Clinton Visits Husband Bill Clinton in the Hospital

Hillary Clinton is being the devoted and supportive wife she’s notorious for being as former President Bill Clinton recovers from an infection in a California hospital. News broke that Bill was taken to a hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 12 after being diagnosed with a urinary tract infection. The infection spread into his bloodstream, causing a condition known as sepsis. Sepsis can be deadly, but Bill’s representatives and physicians promise he’s in the best care.

Bill’s physicians, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, says he was transported to the hospital for close monitoring. He was also given antibiotics and fluids to help flush out the infection. “He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring,” the physicians said, adding that Clinton is “responding to antibiotics well.” His team of California doctors are in “constant communication” with his New York-based medical team, which includes his trusted cardiologist. “We hope to have him home soon,” they said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

People Magazine reports that photos and video of the former first lady show her exiting UCI Medical Center late Thursday, Oct. 14, after a visit with her husband. She is back at the hospital with her him as of today, Oct. 15. At the time of his hospitalization, Clinton was in California on business for the Clinton Foundation.

The 75-year-old’s condition has greatly improved since being admitted into the hospital earlier this week. He initially felt “fatigued,” a source tells People. Now, he’s “up and about, joking and charming the hospital staff,” the source added.

The former president has had several major health issues over the past decade-plus. In 2004, he had quadruple bypass surgery. Since then, he’s undergone two coronary stents implanted in 2010. As a result, he has adopted a largely plant-based diet.

He spoke with CNN about his lifestyle change, explaining that he did research of people who live by a plant-based diet typically heal themselves of their ailments. “I live on beans, legumes, vegetables, fruit,” he said. “I drink a protein supplement every morning—no dairy—I drink almond milk mixed in with fruit and a protein powder so I get the protein for the day when I start the day up…I did it because after I had this stent put in I realized that even though it happens quite often that after you have bypasses, you lose the veins because they’re thinner and weaker than arteries the truth is that it clogged up, which means that the cholesterol was still causing a buildup in my vein that was part of my bypass.”