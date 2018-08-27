Witness Describes ‘Shocking’ Scene at ‘Madden NFL 19’ Jacksonville Mass Shooting

[UPDATE, Aug. 26 4:53 p.m. ET] Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams has confirmed there are currently “no outstanding suspects.” The only suspect is a white male who is now deceased. The investigation is still ongoing.

Original Story:

After “multiple” people were killed during a mass shooting at a Jacksonville, Florida Madden NFL 19 tournament Sunday, witnesses are coming forward to describe the horrific scene.

Ryen Alemon told CNN in a broadcast Sunday after the shooting, “It happened so quick. He had a laser on the gun and he shot [someone]… There were just so many gunshots — 20 at the most.”

He continued, adding there were around 40 or 50 people on the scene when chaos broke out. “I came from Texas to play. I’m just shocked…There was two of them [shooters]… Everybody was running and everybody was dropping cause they were shot.”

Audio of the shooting can be heard in streaming video initially captured by Twitch as players were live streaming their game, held at the GLHF Game Bar. In the disturbing audio, shots can be heard ringing out before the video cut out.

Authorities with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have confirmed on Twitter that one shooter was “dead at the scene,” but have not ruled out the possibility of a second shooter.

They posted an update on Twitter, saying, “One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted.”

Police are currently working on a thorough search of The Landing shopping mall, where the tournament was held, and warned people still inside to shelter in place and call 911.

“We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting” police tweeted.

No official injury count or death toll has been confirmed by police, but Vic Micolucci, news anchor for local TV station WJXT, reported 11 people shot and four people who had been killed.

Police are planning an official press conference to announce further details, but have not scheduled a time yet.

Photo credit: Twitter/@TessaDuvall