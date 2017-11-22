Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Where and When to Watch

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a holiday tradition. Even if you just keep the three hour broadcast on in the background while you and your family prepare for the feast, it’s practically required viewing this Thursday. Here’s an overview of where and when you can get access to the parade.

The 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. ET, and ends at noon on Thursday, November 23rd.

The official broadcaster of the parade is NBC, so it’ll air live on their channel if you have access to cable. Since more and more people are going over to streaming for their TV, NBC has partnered with Verizon to give everyone access.

The parade will stream live on NBC’s official website. It will also be streaming on Verizon’s YouTube Channel, which is accessible through most smart TVs, Firesticks, Chromecasts, and other streaming devices.

As usual, Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker, all from NBC’s The Today Show, will host the broadcast, and as usual, The Radio City Rockettes will perform, no matter the weather.

Other performers include Wyclef Jean, Flo Rida, The Goo Goo Dolls, Gwen Stefani, Andy Grammer, and Patti LaBelle. Of course, figures such as Santa Claus and Miss America will be there, along with marching bands and dancers from around the country.