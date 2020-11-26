Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Call Out Performers, Hosts for Not Wearing Masks

As Americans across the country prepare to take part in socially distanced and, in some cases, virtual Thanksgiving celebrations, many who tuned into Thursday's 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade were angered to see both the hosts and performers without face masks. The wearing of face masks has widely been encouraged by health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as a means to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. As the country heads into the holidays, cases are already spiking.

Despite this, many of those who appeared on TV screens Thursday morning opted to forgo the recommended accessory, despite the numerous other precautions the annual event is taking amid the pandemic. Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were not donning the recommended mask. Meteorologist Al Roker, who was seen interacting with the crowd and even had a reunion with 2019's Butter Man, also was seen without a mask. Jimmy Fallon, too, forwent the personal protective equipment during his performance to kick off the day.

The lack of mask wearing immediately upset some viewers. As some took to social media to comment on other aspects of the morning’s events, Twitter quickly flooded with people voicing their concerns and outrage, many calling out the celebrity hosts and the performers for not following the advice of health experts. Keep scrolling to see what they are saying.