Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will still happen this November, but it will look a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic. In order to avoid drawing large crowds in New York City, Macy's said it will "reimagine" the event, following in the footsteps of the multiple fireworks shows for July 4. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio hinted the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony could also look different this year.

"Following our successful, safe, and innovative production of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, it is our intention to similarly reimagine Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November. Stay tuned for more details later this fall," Macy's said in a statement posted on its website. The Fourth of July fireworks celebration was split into five-minute displays over each borough, spread over several days before the holiday so there were no large crowds.

During his press conference Thursday, de Blasio said he thinks "everything is going to be different" during the holiday season. "I think some are going to be virtual, it might be some small in-person pieces, spread-out pieces. It’s not going to look at all, of course, like what we are used to," the mayor said, reports the New York Post. "But the important thing is the traditions will be kept in some way."

While coronavirus cases continue to spike across the country, New York State and New York City have both seen a decline in new cases after being the epicenter of the pandemic early on. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the state's infection rate has stayed below 1% for 14 consecutive days. The number of hospitalizations also dropped under 500 patients to 490, the lowest since March 16. Three deaths were reported in the state on Thursday and no new deaths within New York City. There were 709 new cases in the state, bringing the statewide total to 428,512.

During Wednesday's press conference, de Blasio said the city is doing "so well" as it continues to take the coronavirus seriously, but he said authorities were concerned about an uptick in Borough Park, Brookly, reports CBS2. There was a wedding with over 50 people there, more than the allowed limit for large gatherings. "There is a nexus to one particular event that we are looking at carefully and doing the disease detective work on through test and trace," the mayor said. "That’s what’s causing the particular concern, an event that was larger than it should have been and one that we are following up on right now."