'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular': How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Macy's has been launching fireworks displays over New York City for the past week, and the entire country will get to see the show on Saturday night for Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC. The two-hour, live special will begin at 8 p.m. ET with Today Show anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer hosting. The special will also include several musical performances and will be re-broadcast at 10 p.m. ET.

The performers include country stars Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw and Lady A, as well as John Legend, the Black Eyed Peas, The Killers, and National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman. The broadcast begins with footage from the fireworks shows of the past week, culminating in a live finale. The show was produced by Brad Lachman, who also oversaw Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC's 90th Anniversary Special, Christmas in Rockefeller Center and Michael Buble's Christmas Special for NBC.

NBC is available to stream on several Internet TV platforms, including Hulu Plus Live TV, Fubo, Sling and YouTube TV. Many of these platforms include brief free trials before charging your account. An NBC live stream is also available at NBC.com and the NBC app for those with cable or satellite subscriptions.

Beginning on Monday, Macy's put on several fireworks displays in New York City, and the locations and timings of each show was a surprise for New Yorkers, notes NBC New York. Each display was visible to residents in all five boroughs. "To encourage and support COVID-19 safety and social distancing efforts, and mitigate the advance gathering of large crowds for an extended period of time, we have chosen to delight New Yorkers with unannounced displays across the five boroughs this year," Macy's said in a statement.

The finale will also include a virtual performance of "America the Beautiful" and "Lean on Me" from the Young People's Chorus of NYC. Mayo Clinic surgeon Dr. Elvis Francois will also perform. Francois has become known simply as "Dr. Elvis after a video of him singing John Lennon's "Imagine" went viral in March. He has been posting performances on his Facebook page for two years, but it was not until now that he gained national attention.

"I've been taken aback," Francois told the Today Show in March about his sudden fame. "The world's going through a very, very difficult time right now, and it's just been awesome to be a small part of just making people's day a little bit better." Francois finished his tenure as an Orthopedic surgery resident at the Mayo Clinic last month, which he revealed on Instagram. According to CBS Minnesota, his next opportunity will take him to Boston.