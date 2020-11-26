Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Fans Can't Believe 'Butter Man' Made a Reappearance With Al Roker
Al Roker reunited with "Butter Man," his Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade nemesis from last year, and the reappearance has had fans in state of disbelief. Butter Man's real name is Donny Willis, and he made headlines after some banter between he and Roker led to the biggest viral moment of the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. In his new appearance, Willis again donned the butter suit, and shared with Roker how it was his wife that made him realize that he'd become an "internet sensation."
"We were coming around the corner last year, he recalled, "and I came over to the grandstand and my wife Ashley jumps out and she said, 'Donny what did you do?' And I said, 'I don't know, What did I do?' And she said, 'They talked about you, we heard your voice!' And I said, 'I don't know, I gotta go.' And I had to run away." After adding that he and his family have been doing well, Roker quipped to Willis, "You've got a shorter parade to harass me, so I will be looking for you." Scroll down to see what viewers are saying about Roker and Butter Man on Twitter!
We can't believe it's... Butter Man! @Alroker reunited with his old Thanksgiving Parade pal ahead of the festivities. #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/DbIoUfEjFF— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 26, 2020
Happy Thanksgiving, once again, to this man in butter only. pic.twitter.com/FerfutV4xk— Olivia Clifford (@dartholivia) November 26, 2020
@alroker reuniting with #Butterman at the #MacysParade just made 2020 a little butter...err better.#Thanksgiving #thursdayvibes #Turkey— Sun Sea Sand ☀️🌊🏖 (@crcaylor) November 26, 2020
Glad to get to still watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. Glad they are doing it the safe way for everyone's sake - especially Butter Man! ;)— Holding hope in 2020 ~ (@StillWaters2020) November 26, 2020
It was nice seeing #ButterMan and #AlRoker back woohoo Omg wild it’s moments away 9a. @nbc https://t.co/6JndjbLpwG— yaknow! (@brithms) November 26, 2020
I just miss the days of Al Roker pushing a man dressed as butter lol https://t.co/4SYgONU7mD— Christina (@Chrissy89) November 26, 2020
But @alroker and butter man though.... pic.twitter.com/YD85cSRJkJ— The Steel City Lawyer (@SteelCityLawyer) November 26, 2020
It's not Thanksgiving until Al Roker bullys some butter!! pic.twitter.com/6wmHV8wgRa— Ben Whittington (@BenWhittington) November 26, 2020
Butter man is back! #MacysParade #MacysThanksgivingParade pic.twitter.com/CiMpY3CGyo— Doug Black Jr 🦃🦃🦃🦃 (@dougblackjr) November 26, 2020
HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYBODY. AL ROKER SAID EARLIER THIS WEEK ON THE TODAY SHOW THAT THE INFAMOUS BUTTER FROM LAST YEAR WOULD BE BACK IN SOME FORM SO I AM HERE AND READY TO GO— ally anne marie (@BeattyAllison) November 26, 2020
Do you guys remember last year when Al Roker got into a fight with a stick of butter? Good times #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/gZCPyPyDzG— Jenna (@jen_herself) November 26, 2020
BUTTERMAN— 💚❤Vic💚❤ (@vickle_pops) November 26, 2020
What would Thanksgiving be without Butter? I’m thankful 4 Butterman @MacysParade & farmers that make sure we have food on our tables. Even today on Thanksgiving-the cows need milking. #thankyou #thankafarmer #haveaplantwithdairy @DairyGood #butterinstitute #goboldwithbutter pic.twitter.com/1TuAOM3X61— Jean Ragalie-Carr (@JeanRagalieRD) November 26, 2020
Al Roker on the Today show talking to this man outside dressed like butter, this morning gonna be allll right— 🎬Tiffany Merryhill, holiday seasoned🍽️🦃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) November 26, 2020