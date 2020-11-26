Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Fans Can't Believe 'Butter Man' Made a Reappearance With Al Roker

Al Roker reunited with "Butter Man," his Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade nemesis from last year, and the reappearance has had fans in state of disbelief. Butter Man's real name is Donny Willis, and he made headlines after some banter between he and Roker led to the biggest viral moment of the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. In his new appearance, Willis again donned the butter suit, and shared with Roker how it was his wife that made him realize that he'd become an "internet sensation."

"We were coming around the corner last year, he recalled, "and I came over to the grandstand and my wife Ashley jumps out and she said, 'Donny what did you do?' And I said, 'I don't know, What did I do?' And she said, 'They talked about you, we heard your voice!' And I said, 'I don't know, I gotta go.' And I had to run away." After adding that he and his family have been doing well, Roker quipped to Willis, "You've got a shorter parade to harass me, so I will be looking for you." Scroll down to see what viewers are saying about Roker and Butter Man on Twitter!