Luke Bryan's Florida Cigar Bar Reopened Early, Did Not Enforce Social Distancing Guidelines, Videos Show

✖

The party didn't stop in Luke Bryan's Florida-based cigar bar on Friday, as the location reportedly re-opened early amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to TMZ, Bryan's cigar bar, Shore Thing Cigars, which is located in Watersound, Florida, hosted a karaoke night on Friday in order to celebrate their "grand re-opening." However, as TMZ pointed out, the location should not have re-opened at all.

TMZ reported that Bryan's bar not only re-opened early, but the location did not enforce social distancing rules for patrons. In photos and videos obtained by the outlet (which you can watch here), you can see patrons gathering close by one another in the location. Additionally, most were not wearing masks, another safety measure that has been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has been reported that restaurants in Florida can re-open on Monday granted that proper social distancing measures are followed. Although, bars must remain closed. So, regardless of whether Bryan's Shore Thing Cigars is considered to be a restaurant or not, it should not have been open for patrons on Friday. It should also be noted that TMZ reached out to Bryan's representative for comment but did not hear back.

Luke Bryan's Florida Cigar Bar/Karaoke Patrons Not Practicing Social Distancing https://t.co/rgVhUzLIrg — TMZ (@TMZ) May 2, 2020

While his cigar bar may not have been following correct procedures amidst the coronavirus crisis with their re-opening, it seems as though Bryan has been keeping this grave pandemic in mind. In early April, the American Idol judge told his fans that he would be delaying the release of his album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, as well as the start of his Proud to Be Right Here tour due to the health crisis.

"What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe," Bryan wrote on Instagram in order to announce the news, alluding to the coronavirus pandemic as he did so. "With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer. I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can't wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon."