Luke Bryan Delays Album and Tour Due to ‘Incredibly Confusing and Scary Time Our World Is Facing’

On Tuesday, Luke Bryan revealed some important news about his upcoming album and tour. According to the singer, he is postponing both the release date of his album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, and the start of his tour, which was originally scheduled to begin in May. The American Idol judge shared the news with his fans via Instagram, telling them that these decisions were made due to the “incredibly confusing and scary time” that everyone around the world is currently facing.

In his Instagram post, Bryan explained that he would be postponing the release of his album from April 24 to Aug. 7. He also shared that his Proud to Be Right Here tour, which was due to begin in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 28, would be postponed, too. His tour will now kick off on July 10 in Orange Beach, Alabama. The tour is set to end on Oct. 30 in Bossier City, Louisiana. Bryan conveniently posted a photo of the entire set of tour dates in his Instagram post, so fans can still check to see whether he’s coming to a town near them.

“What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe,” Bryan wrote, alluding to the coronavirus pandemic that is currently affecting those all around the world. “With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer. I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon.”

While Bryan’s tour and album are being rescheduled, he still may be hard at work on American Idol‘s live shows, albeit from his home. It has been reported that American Idol may be re-tooling the show so that the competition can continue from the safety of the contestants and judges’ homes. If they indeed go this route, Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie could potentially judge the Top 20 from home, with Ryan Seacrest continuing his hosting duties from his house, as well. In this case, viewers could still end up voting on who gets to advance in the competition. Although, it should be noted that ABC has not yet revealed any official word on the future of American Idol amidst this unprecedented health pandemic.