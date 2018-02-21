Lucky Charms Adds ‘Magical Unicorn’ to Marshmallow Mix

Lucky Charms is adding a new magically delicious marshmallow to cereal boxes.

On Monday, General Mills announced that, for the first time in a decade, a new marshmallow was being added to its boxes of Lucky Charms. The magical unicorn, a rainbow unicorn marshmallow, will be joining the assortment of hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, rainbows and red balloons.

“Our goal is to not only create a cereal that families and cereal fans will love and enjoy, but to inspire magical possibilities and help spark imagination and fun no matter what the age,” Lucky Charms marketing manager Josh DeWitt said in a press release. “That’s why, after 10 years, we decided to introduce a new charm with the help of the keepers of magic themselves – kids. They spoke, and after hearing their love for the magical unicorn, we listened.”

Last week, Lucky Charms reached out to fans on social media asking them, “If you could pick the next Lucky Charm, what would it be?”

If you could pick the #NextLuckyCharm, what would it be? Use an emoji to tell us! pic.twitter.com/kcrNFeWKIp — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) February 13, 2018

Fans of the cereal were quick to respond with an array of different emojis, including sunshine, puppies, mermaids and butterflies, but the unicorn rose as the victor.

With the addition of the magical rainbow unicorn marshmallow, fans are being forced to say goodbye to the iconic, and much beloved, yellow hourglass marshmallow, which has decorated cereal bowls across the world since 2008.

The hourglass’ departure is not the first time that Lucky Charms has retired one of their iconic marshmallows — the hourglass being only one of now eight marshmallows to head to the Lucky Charms graveyard.

In 1975, the cereal sent the blue diamond packing, doing the same with the purple horseshoe in 1983. The swirled whale (1986), red balloon (1989), rainbow (1992), pot of gold (1994) and shooting star (1998) have also all come and gone.