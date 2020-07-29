Rep. Louie Gohmert Mocked for Thinking Face Masks Might Have Given Him Coronavirus
Texas Congressman Louis Gohmert is coming under fire for his claim that wearing a face masks caused him to contract COVID-19. Speaking with The American Independent on Wednesday, the already controversial Gohmert asserted his bizarre claim.
"There are an awful lot of people who think it's the great thing to do all the time," Gohmert said. "I can't help but think that if I hadn't been wearing a mask so much in the last 10 days or so, I really wonder if I would have gotten it. But, I know moving the mask around, getting it just right, I'm bound to have put some virus on the mask that I sucked in. That's most likely what happened."
Despite overwhelming evidence and repeated advice from health officials, the issue of wearing a face mask has nonetheless become a hotly-debated issue in the U.S. After months of downplaying their necessity, President Donald Trump has only recently been photographed wearing one. While he defended their use as "patriotic," he's held back on any kind of national mandate. Instead, the decision has largely been left up to state and local governments.
Of course, given the contention over the matter, Gohmert's claims about how his face mask resulted in him contracting coronavirus definitely drew some skeptical responses. Here are just a few.
We are in the upside down now, folks. https://t.co/VDMod1Uvns— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) July 29, 2020
the aspirin gave me a headache https://t.co/vObGrBwxBh— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 29, 2020
Louie Gohmert is now OFFICIALLY known as Congressman COVID. pic.twitter.com/ANVLF9Y20j— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 29, 2020
Louie Gohmert says he caught the virus because he wore a mask. I can’t.— Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 29, 2020
How does humanity survive as a species with people thus f*cking stupid and disingenuous in positions of power.
Rep Gohmert blaming wearing a mask for him catching covid-19 pic.twitter.com/4ELihgaAFV— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) July 29, 2020
Gohmert literally blamed his mask for infecting him with covid.— Dan (@dapperdan247) July 29, 2020
A guy on NPR said devolution was theoretically impossible, Republican's beg to differ.
One of Louie Gohmert's own aides told @JakeSherman that Gohmert, who refused to wear a mask, required full staff to be in the office, and that aides were berated if they chose to wear masks.— Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) July 29, 2020
Oh good grief, Rep. Gohmert is actually surmising that his MASK gave him COVID! Now I've heard everything. https://t.co/UBvIXzrnYb— Kim Crawford, M.D. (@doctorkim) July 29, 2020
GOP Rep. Gohmert repeatedly refused to wear a mask, defied congressional authority to wear a mask during sessions, & now Covid positive. Now he’s saying that his contagion is as a result of him wearing a mask. WHAT’S WRONG W/ THESE IDIOT LAWMAKERS? #Texas pic.twitter.com/Qcb8CbrRHZ— CitizenWatch (@Citizenwatch14) July 29, 2020
Wear a mask and practice social distancing. Stay healthy during the COVID crisis. DON’T BE A GOHMERT!— Chloe The Little Dog (@chloechronicles) July 29, 2020
It's entirely possible that Gohmert won't wear a mask because he truly can't figure out how to put it on.— Charlie (@mutedbymost) July 29, 2020
New - Pelosi just announced to her members that she would be announcing a mandatory mask policy for the House floor, a move that comes after Louie Gohmert tested postive for covid after not wearing a mask on the floor— Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 29, 2020