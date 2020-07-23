House of Representatives Vote to Remove Confederate Statues From Capitol Fuels Debate Online
A vote from the U.S. House of Representatives has caused quite the debate online. On Wednesday, the House approved legislation to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol building. This includes the removal of statues of anyone who voluntarily served the Confederacy, and it would force states to replace such figures in the National Statuary Hall Collection.
The bill managed to land a bipartisan vote of 305-113. Every House Democrat voted in favor of the measure, with 72 Republicans joining along with Libertarian Justin Amash, while the 113 no votes all came from Republicans. It's unclear if the bill will actually make its way to becoming law. First, the Senate will need to vote on the legislation, and certain Republicans have previously pushed back on such efforts, arguing that states should be allowed to make the call. However, the vote does reflect a rapidly changing sentiment against memorials to Confederate soldiers in the wake of week's worth of civil rights protests around the U.S.
Regardless of the bill's dubious future, the fact it passed in the House, by a significant margin, definitely prompted a few responses for and against the measure. Here's a window into what's being tweeted about.
Today I voted to remove confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Capitol should be reserved for pieces of art that inspire and unite us as a nation.— Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) July 22, 2020
The bust of Roger B. Taney and the statues of Confederate Generals on display in the Capitol are symbols of terror, White Supremacy, and hate. Full stop.
I am proud to support H.R. 7573 and the forceful rejection of racism that it represents. pic.twitter.com/dBnz6eC2ZF— Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) July 22, 2020
Confederate statues don’t belong in the U.S. Capitol. Anyone committing treason against this great experiment we call America in order to keep slavery alive doesn't deserve a place in a building that represents freedom and unity.— Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) July 22, 2020
If Trump cares so much about those Confederate statues in the Capitol why doesn't he have them all moved over to his DC hotel?— Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) July 23, 2020
As I've argued B4, the 11 statues of (traitor/white supremacist/loser) Confederate leaders in U.S. Capitol urgently need 2B carted out, as does bust of Roger Taney, who in 1857 Dred Scott decision, basically ruled blacks had no rights that needed 2B respected by courts or gov'ts. pic.twitter.com/Gxd6Ge1qtF— Harvey G. Cohen (@CultrHack) July 22, 2020
I just voted to remove all Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol building.
These statutes that honor those who fought to defend racism, slavery and segregation have no place in the people’s House.
It’s time to #RemoveHate pic.twitter.com/AH88GKU9Fx— Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) July 22, 2020
Dan Crenshaw joined the Democrats and voted to remove Confederate statues at U.S. Capitol...i saw this...and i was going to ask u..now ..we trusted u... im a sad texas citizen..— Jolene Powell (@venusrose_tx) July 23, 2020
Very disappointed in @RepDanCrenshaw for voting with Democrats to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol! More than just optics, he has sided with the “Destroy American History” mob! Shame on you sir! @DanCrenshawTX @GOP @GOPChairwoman @GOPLeader— Victor Warden (@lightning7876) July 23, 2020
Gohmert just voted against the removal of Confederate statues in the Capitol. His supposed dislike of Jim Crow seems a wee bit disingenuous.— Jason Biggs (@jbigss1965) July 23, 2020
I wonder
Do any of the 113 Republicans who voted to keep Confederate statues in public view in our nation's Capitol— Roadrunner (@BeeepBeeep33) July 23, 2020
take their kids and grandkids and
say here stands Robert E. Lee he was a traitor to his country supported slavery and was responsible for the deaths of so many
113 #Republican Congressional Representatives voted to keep statues of Confederate traitors in the U.S. Capitol.Why would anyone want to acknowledge and honor traitors?— Cathey Ryder (@CatheyRyder1) July 23, 2020
@RepChuck You don’t work for the people of TN-03. You work for whoever puts up the money to keep you in Washington to do as much damage as you can. Voting to keep Confederate statues in the US Capitol building? They were traitors to the country. You know that, right?— KL Ebel (@MomofAbbynMolly) July 23, 2020