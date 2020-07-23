House of Representatives Vote to Remove Confederate Statues From Capitol Fuels Debate Online

A vote from the U.S. House of Representatives has caused quite the debate online. On Wednesday, the House approved legislation to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol building. This includes the removal of statues of anyone who voluntarily served the Confederacy, and it would force states to replace such figures in the National Statuary Hall Collection.

The bill managed to land a bipartisan vote of 305-113. Every House Democrat voted in favor of the measure, with 72 Republicans joining along with Libertarian Justin Amash, while the 113 no votes all came from Republicans. It's unclear if the bill will actually make its way to becoming law. First, the Senate will need to vote on the legislation, and certain Republicans have previously pushed back on such efforts, arguing that states should be allowed to make the call. However, the vote does reflect a rapidly changing sentiment against memorials to Confederate soldiers in the wake of week's worth of civil rights protests around the U.S.

Regardless of the bill's dubious future, the fact it passed in the House, by a significant margin, definitely prompted a few responses for and against the measure. Here's a window into what's being tweeted about.