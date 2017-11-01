Los Angeles Dodgers Win Game 1 of the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have defeated the Houston Astros by a score of 3 to 1 in game 1 of the World Series.
The Dodgers got in the lead early by scoring in the bottom of the first with a home run by left fielder Chris Taylor.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Houston’s Alex Bregman tied things up in the fourth with a solo homer, but the Dodgers soon retaliated by scoring two more in the sixth off of a two-run home run from Justin Turner.
Up Next: Former White Sox Pitcher Dies in ATV Accident
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw pitched for seven innings and only allowed 3 hits with 11 strikeouts.
Los Angeles’ fans are already taking to Twitter to share their excitement for the win.
See some of the best reactions below.
Nice!! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/lKo9pDeI0I— Willie G. Buckshot (@WillieBuckshot) October 25, 2017
Clayton Kershaw deserved this more than anyone. I’m so happy for him that it’s making me emotional.— Hunter Thompson (@Officialism27) October 25, 2017
#ThisTeam #MyHeart 💙⚾️🏆💍 pic.twitter.com/MF0T6r5INc— 💙⚾️🎙Meri ✌🏻❤️💛 (@mericombs12) October 25, 2017
Mood right Now…. pic.twitter.com/90cptOVO5R— A Cerified G👺💎♊️🎵 (@ACerified) October 25, 2017