Los Angeles Dodgers Win Game 1 of the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have defeated the Houston Astros by a score of 3 to 1 in game 1 of the World Series.

The Dodgers got in the lead early by scoring in the bottom of the first with a home run by left fielder Chris Taylor.

Houston’s Alex Bregman tied things up in the fourth with a solo homer, but the Dodgers soon retaliated by scoring two more in the sixth off of a two-run home run from Justin Turner.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw pitched for seven innings and only allowed 3 hits with 11 strikeouts.

Los Angeles’ fans are already taking to Twitter to share their excitement for the win.

