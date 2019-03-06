Logan Paul Infuriates Social Media With Video of Dead Body Hanging From Tree

YouTube star Logan Paul is no stranger to stirring up controversy, but his latest video has viewers furious across the Internet.

In a video titled “We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest,” (the video has since been taken down) Paul showed clips of he and his friends wandering through the Aokigahara forest near Mt. Fuji and found a body hanging on a tree via a noose.

The suicide victim’s face was blurred, but Paul and company zoomed the camera in and got closer. Paul was heard making the comment “You never stand next to a dead guy?” before laughing.

The 15-minute video, which also included Paul’s vacation throughout Japan, generated over six million views before it was taken down. Paul’s name started trending on Twitter on Monday afternoon, as various viewers voiced their outrage over what they felt were thoughtless actions by both Paul and YouTube as a company for allowing the video to stay up.

Logan Paul filmed a dead body hanging in the woods & this is who kids are watching? Do u understand how damaging that is for the people involved with the person who died, or for anyone who’s dealing with the same thing, this isn’t how u teach people anout mental health or suicide — 🤘🏼✨🦄😇🌈💕 (@oshimakesmusic) January 2, 2018

Movie reviewers get their videos demonetized for no reason. Logan Paul films the hanged body of a suicide victim and his channel is fine.@YouTube… are you for real? — Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) January 2, 2018

logan paul really recorded someone’s suicide for his vlog and kept zooming in on the body still hanging from a tree, laughed about it before talking about mental health and youtube does nothing but youtube will literally block/hide harmless lgbt content just because it is lgbt pic.twitter.com/5XzN4r6ZCC — 🍷 (@bleuvaIentine) January 2, 2018

logan paul should’ve stopped filming the body when he realized it was a suicide, but instead he kept zooming in on the body and used it as clickbait, i’m so sick. suicide is a serious issue and trying to use it for views is disturbing and disgusting. — ً (@joliyoongi) January 2, 2018

The video was pulled down later in the afternoon, followed by a statement tweeted out by Paul.