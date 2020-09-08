Little Debbie's Oatmeal Creme Pies Coming in Cereal Form

Calling all sugar lovers — Little Debbie's iconic Oatmeal Creme Pies will soon be available as an actual breakfast food, rather than just a food you can eat during breakfast time. Later this year, a partnership between Little Debbie and Kellogg's will bring an Oatmeal Creme Pie cereal to the market, which will launch in December to celebrate Little Debbie's 60th anniversary.

The sugary breakfast item was first reported by the Instagram account Candy Hunting and according to Delish, Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal consists of "crispy spiced oatmeal cookie cereal pieces made with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of molasses." Each piece is covered with a creme-flavored frosting which is only enhanced by the addition of milk.

The cereal box, which naturally features Little Debbie's smiling face, gives fans an idea of what they can expect the new offering to look like, namely brown oatmeal puffs that may or may not be covered in milk, depending on your cereal-eating preferences. The box describes the cereal as "crispy oatmeal puffs with a creme coating" and notes that they are naturally and artificially flavored.

Many fans of the original treats were thrilled about the cereal news. "One of [the] best snacks ever! Hope the cereal is just as good," one person wrote. Another declared that "this will be dangerous" while a third commented, "Get in my belly now!" A fourth person added, "OMG! I almost licked my phone." Amid the eager would-be consumers were a few people who weren't on board, including one user who simply wrote, "Hell No."

Kellogg's has confirmed that Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal will hit stores in December and will sell for a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 9.1 oz. box and $5.69 for a 14.5 oz. box.

This isn't Kellogg's first new cereal in 2020 — earlier this year, the food giant released the first-ever cereal mashup between Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops. Candy Hunting has also shared a number of other upcoming cereals including Tropical Froot Loops, the seasonal return of Pumpkin Spice Cheerios and a cereal collaboration between Dunkin' and Post for two new flavors, Mocha Latte and Caramel Macchiato that are made with Dunkin' coffee.