How to Get Free Little Caesars Pizza Today

If you were wondering what to do for lunch today, Little Caesars has you covered with some surprise free pizza.

Because “CRAZY HAPPENED” with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd. Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

The national pizza chain is dishing out free lunch combos, which include a 4-slice DEEP! DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and one 20-ounce drink, after losing a March Madness bet that they made.

Little Caesars announced that it would enact the promo if a No. 16 seeded team was able to defeat a No. 1 seeded team during the 2018 men’s college basketball tournament, and that ended up happening.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County, a No. 16 seeded team, upset the Virgina Cavaliers, a No. 1 seeded team, by beating them 74-54 on Friday, March 16.

The big winners, however, are the people who get their free combo order placed at a local Little Caesars between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time, as that is the time frame when the promo is active.

Hungry fans will definitely want to get in line as soon as possible, as CBS Baltimore reports that the promo will end at 1 p.m. sharp, even for those waiting in line at the time who have yet to give their order. Also, there is a limit of one combo per family.

Many of the Little Caesars’ Twitter followers have been reaching out to them with questions such as whether or not every single store is participating in this promotion.

The company has continually stressed that its important to see their official rules for any questions. They have also encouraged patrons to check with their local restaurant if they have concerns about participation.

Judging by the number of people tweeting at Little Caesars and revealing that their local store is not participating in the promo, or has not even heard of the promo, it may be a good idea to call ahead before you make the drive up there, just to save yourself some time in the event they are not serving the deal.

Unfortunately for the team responsible for making the free pizza possible, The University of Maryland, Baltimore County, they were knocked out in the second round by Kansas State, who also defeated Kentucky but eventually was brought down by Loyola Chicago.

Loyola Chicago, however, then was defeated by Michigan who will now go on to play Villanova in the Championship game.