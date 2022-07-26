Little Caesars Is Dropping a New Pizza Style

Little Caesars may be a fan-favorite pizza chain, but for years now a beloved pizza style has been missing from the menu, but that is all about to change! Little Caesars has officially added the new Chicago Style Pizza to menus throughout Canada for a limited time only, giving Canadians a taste of Chicago.

For those unfamiliar with Chicago style pizza, the iconic pizza style sets itself apart from other pizza styles with its crust. While Italian and New York style pizzas are flatbreads with a thin layer of toppings, Chicago style pizza, per Pizza Chicago, "is baked in a round pan similar to a pie pan... and it is partially baked before toppings are added." Traditional Chicago style pizzas are built in the order of crust, cheese, toppings, and then tomato sauce. While Little Caesars' Chicago style pizza boasts the iconic deep dish crust, it does differ from the traditional style, as the it is built in the traditional order. The Chicago Style Pizza is described as "a unique medium pizza with a thick 'Chicago-style' crust" that is "fully loaded with layers of toppings."

"We're excited for Canadians to experience the depth, no pun intended, of flavour in this new Chicago inspired pizza," Jessica Foust. Director, Little Caesars Global R&D, said in a press release. "Embracing the slow cooked flavour and deep dish style crust Chicago is known for, this pizza is perfectly layered with Little Caesars house made pizza sauce, 100% Canadian cheeses, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and even more cheese. This irresistible crowd-pleasing pizza is so fully loaded that the toppings have toppings and we finish each pizza with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese and oregano."

The new Chicago Style Pizza rolled out in June at Little Caesars' locations across Canada. The new pizza style starts at $12.99. Unfortunately, the Chicago Style Pizza isn't on the menu to stay, and was instead introduced as a limited time offering at participating restaurants.

Although the Chicago Style Pizza hasn't crossed south of the border to debut at Little Caesars locations in the U.S., the chain's U.S. locations do offer Deep! Deep! Dish Pizzas. While similar to Chicago style pizzas, the Deep! Deep! Dish Pizzas more closely resemble Detroit style pizza. The pizza style is currently available at Little Caesars locations nationwide.