KFC Adds Two New Unique Items to the Menu, but They Won't Be Easy To Get

Colonel Sanders is making some changes to the KFC menu that fans will surely be celebrating. The fan-favorite fast food chain has added not one, but two all-new mouthwatering items to the menu, but it will be anything but easy for KFC lovers living in the U.S. try the new Flossy Original Recipe Chicken Porridge and the Shroom 'N Cheese Pockett, as they are both exclusive to Singapore.

First up on the menu is the Flossy Original Recipe Chicken Porridge. Now available during breakfast hours at KFC Singapore with a la carte for $3.95 Singapore Dollars, or about $2.85 US Dollars, according to Chew Boom, the new menu item begins with warm porridge that is topped with Original Recipe fillet chunks and chicken floss. Per the outlet, chicken floss "is a dried meat product with a light and fluffy texture similar to coarse cotton, originating from China." Promoting the new dish on social media, KFC Singapore invited guests to "turn that frown upside down" by enjoying the new Flossy Original Recipe Chicken Porridge.

Next up on the KFC Singapore menu is the new Shroom 'N Cheese Pockett, which is described by the chain as a "warm and hearty toasted wrap" that is filed to the brim with KFC's famous hot & crispy Zinger fillet, herb-marinated mushrooms, mayonnaise, and melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. The Shroom 'N Cheese Pockett can be enjoyed a la carte for a suggested price of $7.10 Singapore dollars, or about $5.12 US dollars, though Chew Boom notes that prices may vary. According to Fast Food SQ, the new menu item can also be enjoyed as part of a Meal, Box, or Buddy Meal.

While both the Flossy Original Recipe Chicken Porridge and the Shroom 'N Cheese Pockett will require a passport and a plane ticket to Singapore for those outside of the region where they are available, KFC fans in the U.S. Earlier this month, the chain brought back the fan-favorite $5 Mac & Cheese Bowl, which was first introduced in 2018 and features KFC's rich and creamy cheddar mac & cheese topped with crispy popcorn chicken and a sprinkle of a three-cheese blend. The bowls returned alongside the Spicy KFC Mac & Cheese Bowl, which features KFC's spicy, smoky Nashville Hot sauce.

KFC is also busy working on all-new creations for U.S. menus. The chain is reportedly hard at work testing chicken nuggets in the Charlotte, North Carolina market for a limited time. If the nuggets are popular, it's likely that KFC will opt to roll them out nationwide.