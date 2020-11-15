'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Calls out Donald Trump for 'Trying to Set Some Dumb S— off' Following 'Stolen' Election Tweet

✖

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T is not here for any of President Donald Trump's false election claims. On Twitter, the rapper responded to one of Trump's tweets in which the president claimed that the election was "stolen" from him. This matter comes a little over a week after sources such as the Associated Press and CBS News projected that Trump's Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, would become the 46th President of the United States after securing enough votes in the electoral college.

On Saturday, Trump wrote that Americans are not going to take this election being "stolen" from them (it should be noted that the president is making a false claim in his tweet about election fraud and about it being "stolen"). He wrote that they are not going to let a privately owned "Radical Left" company called Dominion, or "other reasons," get in the way. His message came alongside a photo from the Million MAGA March that many of his supporters attended in order to protest the outcome of the election (while there have not been details released about the exact number of people who attended this event, most reports indicate that tens of thousands of individuals showed up, far below the million figure that many were touting). Ice-T directly responded to Trump's tweet with some strong words of his own. He wrote that this "MF" is trying to "set some Dumb s— off" with the president's latest, false claim about the election.

This MF is really trying the set some Dumb shit off… smh https://t.co/5dfVm5Qsql — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 14, 2020

In a subsequent message, Ice-T responded to a tweet that said that the president didn't even show up to this event (Trump did greet his supporters as he made his way to his golf course). On Twitter, the rapper questioned the fact that the president didn't show up. He added, "Thats cold..... Jack!" This event was held a little over a week after numerous news outlets called the election for Biden. While a winner did not emerge until days after election day, once outlets projected that the former vice president would win Pennsylvania, they projected that Biden would win as the state's electoral votes pushed him over the 270 threshold that he needed.

Ever since the election, Trump has vowed to challenge the outcome in court. He has even asked for a recount in many of the battleground states, including Wisconsin, a state that went for Biden in 2020 despite going to the president in 2016. He has also falsely claimed that he won the election and that there was widespread voter "fraud" (there is no evidence to indicate this).