Lauren Alaina Reveals How Far She’s Come Since Her Eating Disorder

Lauren Alaina has become a champion for young women in a lot of different ways. Her songs have empowered fans with her authenticity — none of them accomplishing this more than her recent hit single, “Road Less Traveled.”

In the song, Alaina sings about being yourself and kind to yourself, speaking to the issues from firsthand experience.

In the past year, Alaina has become more candid with her struggles with body shaming and eating disorders. The singer credits her mother with helping her get her mind right so she could see her true self — but now the country songstress is taking credit for getting her physical self in great shape.

A side-by-side image on Alaina’s Instagram account shows her six months ago and today.

“Six months of progress. I have lost 31 pounds in a year, 21 in the last six months and have had zero bad habits. That is a HUGE deal for me. Can’t wait to share more photos. #ByeFlabs #HelloAbs #NoMoreEatingDisordersForMe #Atkins @erinoprea @akatkinsinsider @vibe.chefs,” she captioned the shot.

We love that the star is taking her time to get fit in the healthy way!

If you’re in need of a little workout music inspiration, check out our Womanista exclusive interview with Alaina, featuring a playlist of fun throwback beats!

