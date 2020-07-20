Laura Ingraham Slams Democrats Over Remote DNC Plans

✖

As the Democrats secure their plans for the upcoming Democratic National Convention, Laura Ingraham has weighed in. The Fox News anchor quote-tweeted an article from CNN announcing that that party officials have recommended that Congressional Democrats don't travel to the DNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ingraham, of course, slammed the decision. She also claimed that it was done solely so that presumptive nominee Joe Biden doesn't have to "speak or debate or campaign." The message stems from repeated attacks from Republicans, including President Donald Trump, accusing the former vice president of being mentally inept and incapable of holding office. The upcoming November election, and all events that precede it, have faced numerous problems due to the pandemic. Including Trump's own hint that he may not accept the results come November.

Or course! They don’t want Biden to have to speak or debate or campaign. https://t.co/xXgAAvUpt4 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 17, 2020

The official recommendation does encourage members of Congress to participate in the virtual convention. ""We have been working closely with state and local public health officials, as well [as] epidemiologists, and have come to the hard decision that members of Congress should not plan to travel to Milwaukee," convention committee member Chasseny Lewis wrote in an email to aids. "No delegates will travel to Milwaukee and Caucus and Council meetings will take place virtually."

Back in June, Democratic officials announced that they'd be scaling back this summer's convention considerably, having already pushed back the event itself by a full month. Last week, organizers even told state convention delegates that they would be allowed nearly two weeks of virtual voting ahead of the convention. The convention itself is currently slated to take place from August 17-20.

In an already noteworthy interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace on Sunday, Trump elaborated on his skepticism over the election. "First of all, I'm not losing, because those polls are fake," Trump claimed, without evidence. "They were fake in 2016 and now they're even more fake." He also hinted that he's equally suspicious of the results of the election itself as well. He also reiterated his belief that mail-in voting is another way to "rig the election" against him, despite the assurances of experts, as well as the precedent set by existing vote-by-mail laws.