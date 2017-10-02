Here’s the Number to Call for Anyone Looking for Loved Ones in Las Vegas

Tragedy struck Las Vegas in the early hours of Monday morning as domestic terrorist opened fire on innocent people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing over 50 concert-goers.

In addition to those killed, over 200 have been reported injured with even more being transported to various local hospitals. If you have a loved one that was attending the concert, or was around the Las Vegas strip at the time of the shooting, there’s a way to check on them to see if they were taken to a hospital nearby.

By calling 866-535-5654, you see if anyone you’re looking for has been checked in to a local hospital.

Anyone looking for loved ones in Vegas you can call 866-535-5654. Death toll is now at least 50 people & 200+ injured — Angela Yee (@angelayee) October 2, 2017

At this time, it’s being reported that over 400 people have been taken to local hospitals, though it’s unclear how many have sustained injuries. There were around 22,000 people attending the music festival.

The terrorist has been identified as 64-year-old Las Vegas man Stephen Paddock, and police are reporting that the suspect is down. Paddock is believed to have acted alone, but a female companion of his has also been located by the Las Vegas police department.