Las Vegas Shooter Wired $100K to Account in Philippines

Stephen Paddock, the gunman in the Las Vegas shooting, reportedly wired $100,000 to an account in the Philippines in the week before killing 59 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The account is in his live-in girlfriend Marilou Danley’s home country.

When Paddock began his deadly attack, Danley, 62, was already out of the United States. She traveled to Hong Kong on September 25 and was in the Phillippines on Oct. 1, according to NBC News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At this time, it is unknown whether the money was intended for Danley, her family, or for another purpose.

U.S. officials have explained that Danley is scheduled to return to states on Wednesday. Her arrival destination is not known.

Law enforcement officials do not believe that Danley was involved in the shooting “at this time.”

“We have had conversations with her and we believed her, at this time, not to be involved. But obviously, that investigation will continue,” Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo said. “She was not with [Paddock, the suspected shooter] when he checked in. We have discovered he was utilizing some of her identification.”

“We believe Paddock is solely responsible for these heinous acts,” a police department representative said. “We are aware of the rumors outside of the media and on social media that there was more than one assailant. We have no information or evidence to support that theory or that rumor.”

On Sunday night, Paddock opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. After busting out the windows of his hotel room, Paddock fired down on the victims from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort.

In the shooting, which has been labeled the most deadly mass shooting in U.S. history, 59 people were killed with another 515 being injured.

Most recently, police revealed that they have discovered that Paddock was in possession of 42 guns. In his hotel room, Paddock had 23 firearms with ammo and a bipod. The other 19 guns were found in his Mesquite, Nevada home, which is about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Photos and new information the guns that Paddock used have surfaced on the Internet on Tuesday. Learn the latest here.