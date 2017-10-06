Las Vegas Police ‘Confident That There Was Not Another Shooter’

The law enforcement officials investigating the Las Vegas shooting are now stating that they’re confident there was not a second gunman.

Vegas police: “We’re very confident that there was not another shooter in that room”; still investigating whether anyone else may have known pic.twitter.com/JCqS16KHEa — ABC News (@ABC) October 6, 2017

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, a Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson shared the latest update on whether the gunman, Stephen Paddock, was assisted by another shooter in his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort.

“We are very confident that there was not another shooter in that room. What I cannot confirm to you today, and what we continue to investigate is whether anybody else may have known about this incident before he carried it out,” the officer said.

Paddock, 64, targeted concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival from his room on the 32nd floor of the Vegas hotel. On Sunday night’s massacre, which has been labeled the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, 58 people were killed with more than 500 being injured.

Police have discovered that Paddock had 23 firearms in his hotel room. He also had weapons and ammo in his car. The investigators believe this is one of the details that suggest Paddock was hoping to escape.

“He was doing everything possible to see how he could escape,” Las Vegas Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said during a press conference on Thursday.

One person that police are hoping to find is a mystery woman seen with Paddock while he stayed at the Mandalay Bay hotel. She has not been identified at this time but was seen with the gunman in the days before the shooting.

At this time, police haven’t determined if the mystery woman had any connection to the crime. However, she is important in establishing and clarifying Paddock’s timeline leading up to the mass shooting.

