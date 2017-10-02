Eyewitness Captures Footage of the Moment Vegas Shooter Opened Fire

WARNING: The videos below contain graphic content.

EYEWITNESS: Chilling footage of moment active shooter opened fire on concert goers near Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/7OfAwg0ReO — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 2, 2017

Late Sunday night, a domestic terrorist opened fire on a crowd of innocent people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing at least 50 and injuring hundreds. Multiple eyewitnesses have shared their videos from the event, and the sight is horrifying.

As you can see in the video above, Jason Aldean was playing his set when gunfire began from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Attendees could clearly hear the gunfire, and they began taking cover immediately.

In a second video, which you will find below, another eyewitness caught more of a ground-level angle of the whole incident.

Again, be warned, as there is graphic content contained in this video.

MORE: Footage with sound of gunshots from music concert at Las Vegas Casino pic.twitter.com/OzipH0miLJ https://t.co/t6xNFowtK0 #MandalayBay — RT (@RT_com) October 2, 2017

Police are now reporting that the terrorist, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, is deceased. He acted alone, and no other suspects are being investigated at this time.

If you are looking for a loved one in the Las Vegas area, you can call 866-535-5654.